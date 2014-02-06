BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
Vietnam's main stock market capitalisation rose 23.06 percent in 2013 to 834.8 trillion dong ($39.5 billion), according to a senior official at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
The exchange is expected to launch new stock indexes this year, including those covering mid-cap, small-cap stocks, the report quoted Chairman Tran Dac Sinh as saying.
----
BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Commission wants a decision on the relocation of the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London before the end of Britain's EU divorce talks, the EU executive vice president said on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a merger with another EU agency based in Frankfurt.
CARACAS, March 21 Venezuela has stopped publishing money supply data, depriving the public of the best available tool to ascertain soaring inflation in one of the world's worst-performing economies.