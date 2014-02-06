Vietnam's main stock market capitalisation rose 23.06 percent in 2013 to 834.8 trillion dong ($39.5 billion), according to a senior official at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The exchange is expected to launch new stock indexes this year, including those covering mid-cap, small-cap stocks, the report quoted Chairman Tran Dac Sinh as saying.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)