BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
The Sai Gon-Ha Noi Commercial Bank said it was aiming to cut its bad debt to below 5 percent of loans by the end of 2013, from 7.75 percent on Sept. 30, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.
The Hanoi-based bank had lowered its bad debt ratio from 9.04 percent as of June 30 via restructuring and debt sales to the Vietnam Asset Management Co, it said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.