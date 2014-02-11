The state will hold 75 percent of stake in the enterprises dealing with oil and natural gas production, distribution of oil products, mining coal, bauxite and iron and copper ores, airport management and telecoms network infrastructure, according to a decree drafted by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported.

Companies in the defence and security sectors as well as media, railways, power transmission and money printing will remain fully owned by the state, according to the draft decree on classifying state-owned enterprises, the report said.

