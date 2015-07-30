Vietnam has received 4.4 million foreign tourists in the first seven months of 2015, down 9.4 percent from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times reported, citing the General Department of Tourism data.

Revenue from the country's tourism sector edged up 1.5 percent in the same period to 214.37 trillion dong ($9.8 billion), the report said.

