Vietnam's exports of textiles and garment products to the Eurasian Economic Union will jump 50 percent in the first year after the two signed a free trade agreement, and would expand 20 percent annually in the five subsequent years, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper cited a Vietnamese senior industry executive as saying.

The agreement was signed last week with the union comprising Russia, Armeniua, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kysgyzstan, to whom Vietnam's exports of products are $4 billion now.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)