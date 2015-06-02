The Planning and Investment Ministry has recommended the government to direct the State Bank of Vietnam to license Singapore's United Overseas Bank Ltd to open a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam, the Vietnam News newspaper reported, citing the ministry.

Singapore has been among Vietnam's largest partners while it has yet to have a wholly foreign-owned bank, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)