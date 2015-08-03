Vietnam's top four banks by assets, Vietcombank, VietinBank, BIDV and state-owned Agribank on Friday signed a 5.5-trillion dong ($252.1 million) credit contract with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to fund its port project, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, without citing sources.

The port will be based in the southern province of Tra Vinh and will host coal and oil cargoes that supply state monopoly EVN's factories in the province, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 21,817 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)