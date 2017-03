Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank's January-June gross profit, after deducting provisions, rose 6.7 percent to 2.78 trillion dong ($131 million) from a year earlier, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reports.

Lending rose 6.6 percent in the same period to 293.55 trillion dong, the report said.

