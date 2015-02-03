SBI plans to sell 10% of SBI Life via IPO
SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - State-owned State Bank of India plans to sell a 10% stake in SBI Life Insurance through an IPO.
Vietcombank, Vietnam's top listed bank by market value, will join the management of unlisted Vietnam Construction Bank and operate it to ensure a smooth implementation of the restructuring process, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing a central bank statement.
The central bank will acquire all shares and take control of Vietnam Construction Bank after its shareholders disapproved a recapitalisation plan to ensure the minimum level of funds, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - State-owned State Bank of India plans to sell a 10% stake in SBI Life Insurance through an IPO.
FRANKFURT, March 27 Lending to euro zone households grew at its fastest pace since late 2010 last month but corporate lending unexpectedly slowed, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.