ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Shinhan tightens, Sritex slides in soft market
SINGAPORE, March 22 (IFR) - Risk-off sentiment took hold of Asian financial markets, leading to weaker equities and credits that were dragged down by overnight losses on Wall Street.
VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender in terms of assets, made an estimated 7.7 trillion dong ($365 million) in earnings before tax last year, beating its own 7.5 trillion dong target, according to a bank executive, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.
Loans by the bank may have jumped 11 percent in 2013, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SINGAPORE, March 22 (IFR) - Risk-off sentiment took hold of Asian financial markets, leading to weaker equities and credits that were dragged down by overnight losses on Wall Street.
March 22 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
DUBAI, March 22 Stock markets in the Gulf followed international bourses lower in early trade on Wednesday as crude oil prices trading down near $50 a barrel dented sentiment towards oil-sensitive shares.