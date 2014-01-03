VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender in terms of assets, made an estimated 7.7 trillion dong ($365 million) in earnings before tax last year, beating its own 7.5 trillion dong target, according to a bank executive, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

Loans by the bank may have jumped 11 percent in 2013, the report said.

