Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Viettel, a military-run telecoms firm, has halted a five-year streak of decline in revenue, posting revenue of 197 trillion dong ($9.24 billion) last year or a rise of more than 20 percent, up from a 15 percent growth in 2013, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported, citing a company report.
The firm aims to keep unchanged a gross profit growth target of 15 percent this year, the report said.
Viettel is Vietnam's leading telecoms firm, with the biggest market share in mobile phone subscribers.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order