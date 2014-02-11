Ho Chi Minh City-based Vinamilk, the country's leading dairy product maker, reported its gross profit last year rose 15.8 percent to 8 trillion dong ($379 million) from 2012. Revenue jumped 16.2 percent to 30.9 trillion dong, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The firm proposed to pay a cash dividend of 40 percent of the face value of its share for 2013, the report said.

