Dairy product maker Vinamilk, Vietnam's second biggest listed firm, has projected its net profit for 2014 at 5.99 trillion dong ($283.7 million), down 8.3 percent from last year, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

But the company's revenue for this year is targeted to increase 14.9 percent to 36.3 trillion dong from 2013, the report said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,090 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)