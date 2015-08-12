UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy products maker, has started construction on a 1.6 trillion dong ($73.3 million) complex of farms and feed supply, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
The complex in the northern province of Thanh Hoa is slated to start operation in 2017 and may help the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm achieve a revenue of $3 billion in 2017, the report quoted a company executive as saying.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,818 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources