Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy products maker, has started construction on a 1.6 trillion dong ($73.3 million) complex of farms and feed supply, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

The complex in the northern province of Thanh Hoa is slated to start operation in 2017 and may help the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm achieve a revenue of $3 billion in 2017, the report quoted a company executive as saying.

