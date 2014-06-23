The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) is expected to raise at least $63.4 million from selling nearly 122 million shares at its initial public offering on July 22, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reported.

The Hanoi-based firm has set an initial starting price of 11,000 dongs ($0.52) per share for bidding, the report said.

