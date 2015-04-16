Phu Quoc Investment and Tourism Development Co, a subsidiary of
Vietnamese property firm Vingroup, has secured a
contract to build the Phu Quoc international port under the
build-operate-transfer (BOT) scheme, the Tuoi Tre newspaper
reported, citing a senior Kien Giang provincial government
official.
The investment for the whole project is more than 1.64
trillion dong ($76 million), of which 493 billion dong would be
allocated for the BOT part and the port is slated to become
operational in 2017, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)