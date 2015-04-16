Phu Quoc Investment and Tourism Development Co, a subsidiary of Vietnamese property firm Vingroup, has secured a contract to build the Phu Quoc international port under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) scheme, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, citing a senior Kien Giang provincial government official.

The investment for the whole project is more than 1.64 trillion dong ($76 million), of which 493 billion dong would be allocated for the BOT part and the port is slated to become operational in 2017, the report said.

