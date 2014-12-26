State-owned company the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group's (VNPT) 2014 revenue is expected to increase 6 percent from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing figures presented in a telecom ministry meeting.

The country's biggest telecommunications company is among Vietnam's 10 biggest enterprises, a ranking based on several criteria including revenues.

