HANOI Jan 20 France's Aeroports de Paris SA has bid for a 20 percent stake offered by Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Singapore's Changi Airport International had also expressed interest, Vietnamese media said on Wednesday.

The Dau Tu newspaper quoted ACV's chairman Nguyen Nguyen Hung as saying the French firm had submitted a bid to become a strategic partner.

The article later said Changi had formally expressed interest in the same stake. It was unclear if the information on the Singaporean firm was attributable to Hung.

ACV officials were not immediately available for comment.

The airports firm is one of Vietnam's biggest state-run companies and operator of all of the country's major airport.

ACV raised $51.6 million via selling 3.47 percent stake at its initial public offering in December last year, which put the company value at $1.2 billion. (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Martin Petty)