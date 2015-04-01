By Ho Binh Minh
| HANOI, April 1
HANOI, April 1 Vietnam needs to quicken the
privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as well as
divestment from non-core businesses to raise capital and boost
performance, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday.
Nguyen Tan Dung made the call after just 29 SOEs completed
privatisation in the first quarter among the 289 targeted to
undergo the process in 2015, dealing another setback to the
government's reform plans for the $184 billion economy.
"Privatising SOEs is not only to get funds for investment in
other important areas, but the ultimate purpose is to let
companies operate more efficiently," Dung was quoted as saying
in a government statement.
Vietnam has been striving to trim state stakes in SOEs, many
of which have low profitability and high levels of
non-performing loans (NPLs). SOEs have been blamed for taking
too many loans and slowing moves to bolster the economy and
clean up a banking system blighted by bad debt.
The drive has so far attracted little interest from foreign
investors, much to do with the small stakes on offer, the
state's sizable controls and concerns about vested interests.
The initial public offering of flag carrier Vietnam Airlines
last year raised only $51 million and saw barely any foreign
bids for a stake of just 3.47 percent.
The state holdings sold during the government's
privatisation programme are worth 10 trillion dong ($464
million) in book value, or 67 percent of the 15 trillion dong
targeted for 2014-2015, the statement said.
Apart from selling state stakes in the 289 SOEs this year,
government holdings in other firms with low efficiency need to
be sold and divestment from non-core business should be done
faster, Dung added. He gave no details of the firms earmarked
for privatisation.
Last December Dung approved a plan to raise registered
capital of Vietnam's state-run debt and asset trading firm by
125 percent to 5.6 trillion dong to boost the privatisation
process and help the firm deal with NPLs.
