UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 22 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Petrovietnam Finance Corp in the first nine months of 2012: Unit: million dong Item Jan-Sept 2012 (*) Jan-Sept 2011 Total assets 91,405,480 79,707,013 Gross profit 234,512 328,581 Net profit 192,189 268,921 (*) The earnings were made by the parent company only. Shares of the Hanoi-based company closed down 3.9 percent at 7,400 dong (35.5 cents) on Monday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts