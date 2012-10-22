Oct 22 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Petrovietnam Finance Corp in the first nine months of 2012: Unit: million dong Item Jan-Sept 2012 (*) Jan-Sept 2011 Total assets 91,405,480 79,707,013 Gross profit 234,512 328,581 Net profit 192,189 268,921 (*) The earnings were made by the parent company only. Shares of the Hanoi-based company closed down 3.9 percent at 7,400 dong (35.5 cents) on Monday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)