CVC to buy Polish retail chain Zabka from Mid Europa
WARSAW, Feb 21 Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.
HANOI May 4 Vietnam's Petrovietnam Finance Corp , or PVFC, will turn into a bank and issue shares to raise its registered capital by 50 percent to 9 trillion dong ($431.9 million), a state-run newspaper said on Friday.
State oil and gas group Petrovietnam has approved the plan to change the operational model of PVFC and plans to bring its ownership in its financial arm to 52 percent from 78 percent by not buying the shares to be issued, said an online report of Dau Tu Chung Khoan newspaper (tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn).
It gave no reason for Petrovietnam's decision to turn PVFC into a bank. PVFC is currently structured as a non-banking financial institution.
Petrovietnam plans to divest from Ocean Bank, in which it holds a 20 percent stake, to comply with the government's requirement that state groups hold stakes in no more than one commercial bank, the report said.
Ocean Bank has a registered capital at 4 trillion dong and total assets at 62.9 trillion dong.
PVFC shares were up 1.3 percent at 15,600 dong in morning trading. ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Tyrone Moodley, a non-executive director, assumed role of executive director of company, with effect from Feb. 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 21 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch to act as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.