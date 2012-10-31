Oct 31 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp in the first nine months of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item (*)Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011

Revenues 340,929 408,549

Gross profit 521,557 367,187

Net profit 419,701 331,353

(*) The results are of the parent company only.

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based company were down 0.68 percent at 14,700 dong (70 U.S. cents) each at 0316 GMT. ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)