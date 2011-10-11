(Adds context, details)
HANOI Oct 11 Construction of the $7.5 billion
200,800-barrel-per-day Nghi Son oil refinery, Vietnam's second,
will start in the last quarter of this year after a half-year
delay, state oil and gas group Petrovietnam said on Tuesday.
Vietnam's natural gas output this year is expected to fall
5.7 percent from 2010 to 8.86 billion cubic metres, the
Hanoi-based group said in a statement.
Last year it pumped 9.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas.
Crude oil output for 2011 would reach a previous projection
of 15 million tonnes, or 301,200 bpd, down 0.07 percent from
2010, said the statement reviewing oil and gas production in the
first nine months and plans for the last quarter.
Construction of Nghi Son refinery, owned by Petrovietnam,
Kuwait Petroleum International, Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co
and Mitsui Chemicals , has been delayed since
the first quarter due to land clearance and preparation
procedures, state media reported.
Vietnam has picked a consortium including French oil
services firm Technip , Japanese engineering firm JGC
Corp and Spain's oil engineer Tecnicas Reunidas
to build Nghi Son plant in the northern province of
Thanh Hoa, 215 km (134 miles) south of Hanoi.
Kuwait Petroleum International will receive funding from the
International Finance Corporation to build and develop the Nghi
Son oil refinery, its chairman was reported on Sept. 30 as
saying.
The refinery is designed to process Kuwaiti crude oil.
Dung Quat refinery, built in the country's central coast to
process 130,500 bpd of crude oil, is now Vietnam's sole
operating facility.
Vietnam has planned for five other oil refineries, including
Nghi Son.
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Miral Fahmy)