* Country's only refinery back online after 8 weeks
* Operator says was closed for equipment checks
* Facility could continue with crude imports in rest of yr
(Adds quote, detail)
HANOI, July 9 Vietnam's only oil refinery
reached full capacity on Monday after resuming production on the
weekend following an eight-week shutdown for equipment checks,
the head of the operator of the Dung Quat facility said.
The plant's closure had prompted domestic distributors to
aggressively seek oil products in the spot market due to reduced
term supplies from the refinery.
"The plant has been running with 90 percent of crude oil
input from the Bach Ho grade," Nguyen Hoai Giang, chief
executive officer of Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co
(BSR) said on Monday.
He added that the 130,500 barrels-per-day refinery, which
restarted on Saturday after being shut on May 16, could continue
crude imports in the second half of the year.
The operator has said the facility was closed so equipment
could be checked, with its builder, French oil services group
Technip, signing off on the process.
BSR had planned to restart the refinery, which supplies
around a third of Vietnam's domestic fuel consumption, by the
end of June, but the checks took longer than expected, Giang has
said.
The plant's owner in March was looking to sell a 49 percent
stake to foreign investors to raise funds and boost its capacity
by more than half.
Dung Quat needs more than $2 billion of investment to expand
its processing capacity by nearly a third to 192,000 barrels per
day (bpd), or 9.5 million tonnes per year.
(Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Joseph Radford)