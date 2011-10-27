HANOI Oct 27 Construction of the $7.5 billion
Nghi Son oil refinery, Vietnam's second such facility, is likely
to be delayed until the first quarter of 2012 instead of the
last quarter this year, a senior executive from one of the
contractors said on Thursday.
The 200,800-barrel-per-day plant will process sour Kuwait
crude oil, said Dominique Peiffert, General Director of French
oil services group Technip in Vietnam.
The French group, Japanese engineering firm JGC Corp
and Spainish oil engineering group Tecnicas Reunidas
are constructing the plant in the northern province of
Thanh Hoa, 215 km (134 miles) south of Hanoi.
