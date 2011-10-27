HANOI Oct 27 Construction of the $7.5 billion Nghi Son oil refinery, Vietnam's second such facility, is likely to be delayed until the first quarter of 2012 instead of the last quarter this year, a senior executive from one of the contractors said on Thursday.

The 200,800-barrel-per-day plant will process sour Kuwait crude oil, said Dominique Peiffert, General Director of French oil services group Technip in Vietnam.

The French group, Japanese engineering firm JGC Corp and Spainish oil engineering group Tecnicas Reunidas are constructing the plant in the northern province of Thanh Hoa, 215 km (134 miles) south of Hanoi. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Michael Urquhart)