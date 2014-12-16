HANOI Dec 16 Rescue teams in Vietnam struggled
on Tuesday to save 11 labourers trapped and running low on
oxygen after a tunnel collapsed earlier in the day during
construction of a hydropower plant.
Rescuers braved heavy winds and rain to remove rocks and
sand after a section of the tunnel caved in 500 metres from its
entrance at the site in the Central Highlands province of Lam
Dong, trapping a third of its workers and crushing tubes
supplying oxygen to them.
"It's very worrying now as the oxygen is limited, the space
is too narrow, the air is humid and there's water too," Dang
Quang Dat, director of Song Da 505, the trapped workers' firm,
told Vietnam Television (VTV).
"This morning we were able to send compressed air for them
to breathe, but this afternoon there's no compressed air anymore
because all the tubes were blocked," he said late on Tuesday, 12
hours after the accident.
It was unclear what caused the tunnel to collapse but a
preliminary probe suggested it was triggered by heavy rain. The
government asked ministries to coordinate and police, military
and firefighters were deployed to boost the rescue effort.
"We're trying our best to provide oxygen ... we've drilled
holes in several spots but there's a large amount of rocks and
dirt falling and the geological structure is complicated," said
Doan Van Viet, chairman of the provincial people's committee,
the local administration.
"The rescue conditions are very difficult with the rain,
heavy winds, narrow tunnel and rising water," he said.
The hydropower plant, one of dozens planned or under
construction in energy-hungry Vietnam, is expected to produce
about 110 million kWh annually, with total investment of 475
billion dong ($22.24 million)
($1 = 21,360 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Tom
Heneghan)