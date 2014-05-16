(Adds background, quotes)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON May 16 China's decision to place an
oil rig in disputed waters in the South China Sea is a
provocative act and raises tensions in the region, the White
House said on Friday.
"We consider that act provocative and we consider it one
that undermines the goal that we share, which is peaceful
resolution of these disputes and general stability in the
region," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at his regularly
scheduled briefing.
"We're very concerned about dangerous conduct and
intimidation by government-controlled assets operating in this
area," Carney said.
Anti-Chinese violence flared in Vietnam this week after
China put an oil rig in an spot claimed by Hanoi. The move is
the latest in a series of confrontations between China and
neighbors over small islands in the oil-and-gas rich body of
water, prompting fears that Beijing has adopted a more assertive
approach to territorial disputes after seeing Russia annex
Crimea.
The White House statement was the most direct U.S. criticism
of China since the placement of the oil rig escalated tensions
in the region.
During a trip through Asia in April, Obama provided
reassurances to several countries that while the United States
wants to see maritime disputes settled through diplomacy, it
would live up to its obligation to defend its allies in the
region.
"These events highlight the need for the claimants to
clarify their claims in accordance with international law and to
reach agreement on appropriate behavior and activities in
disputed areas," Carney said. He added that while the United
States does not take a position in the disputes, it opposes any
efforts to settle them by intimidation or coercion.
The Philippines, one of Washington's closest allies in Asia,
has said China is reclaiming land on a reef that both countries
claim, and is building what appears to be an airstrip on it. It
has offered the United States the use of an underdeveloped naval
base on a nearby island to ensure U.S. warships can enter the
vicinity.
Carney said he disagrees with a statement by China's foreign
ministry that it is in fact the U.S. announcement it will pursue
a more active role in Asia - the so-called rebalancing - that is
stirring tensions by emboldening Vietnam and others to behave
more aggressively to territorial standoffs.
