HANOI Nov 12 Tension with China about competing claims over portions of the South China Sea remains the top political risk in Vietnam.

Major arms purchases may soon be under discussion, even as economic growth slows. In October, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung offered a rare apology for Vietnam's economic problems, and said the ruling Communist Party should work to implement reforms more quickly.

RATINGS: (Unchanged unless stated)

S&P: BB-

MOODY'S: B1

FITCH: B+

Following is a summary of key risks to watch in Vietnam:

SOUTH CHINA SEA

In the South China Sea, the risk of unintentional escalation and even hostilities has been elevated since Vietnam and China swapped fresh accusations of sovereignty violations last year.

There had been signs the argument was cooling, but this year China has on several occasions detained Vietnamese for illegal fishing around disputed islands, and July's meeting of regional powers failed to agree a framework for dealing with the dispute.

Many in Vietnam believe their close ties with the United States can counterbalance Chinese influence, but in July top U.S. diplomat Hillary Clinton said closer cooperation would depend upon Vietnam improving its human rights conduct.

The U.S. supplies Vietnam with non-lethal military equipment, but American officials said sales of lethal military goods would be off the table until Hanoi showed considerable improvement in human rights.

Neither Hanoi nor Beijing want a naval clash about the South China Sea, which is home to important fisheries and potentially deposits of oil and gas.

In late June, China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC said it would push forcefully to develop oil and gas in the strategically important South China Sea, days after it invited international firms to bid for blocks Vietnam says overlaps its territories.

Hanoi's challenge is to keep its most important but perhaps most fraught diplomatic relationship on an even keel, while being seen as sensitive to pressure from a population that is highly suspicious of China.

What to watch:

- Arms deals. Vietnam wants to expand its surveillance and maritime patrol capabilities, meaning deals with Western defence firms worth hundreds of millions of dollars could soon be on the table. China's actions in the South China Sea, and moves by other claimant countries: Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan.

- Involvement of the United States. China wants the United States to stay out of the dispute, but Vietnam sees Washington as a key ally. Public response, especially anti-China protests in major cities. Authorities have allowed several events, a relatively rare step, while the police made some arrests at the most recent gathering in early August.

POLICY, INFLATION AND PUBLIC RESPONSE

Gross domestic product growth is likely to slow to 5.2 percent this year, the lowest in at least 13 years, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said in October.

Against that, inflation may be held down at 8 percent compared with the government's initial target of 9 percent.

The government wants to restructure the country's debt-laden state firms and its banking system, but critics worry that converting these plans into action could prove difficult, given the entrenched interests in the status quo.

The banking system is creaking under non-performing loans estimated at up to $15.6 billion, as much as 10 percent of total lending. State firms such as shipbuilder Vinashin, which almost collapsed in 2010 under $4.5 billion in debt, account for much of the problem.

Vietnam's economic policymaking, far from transparent, is a big concern for economists and investors.

In August a banking tycoon and another senior executive at a bank in Ho Chi Minh City were arrested, sending the stock index to a seven-month low on worries about bad debt, and the ability of the banking system to withstand shocks.

Bad debt rose to 8.6 percent of total loans in the banking system at the end of March, doubling the previously published figures, the central bank said in July.

Land grabs by officials are a growing source of friction in a country where open criticism of the authorities is rare. In April, police detained 20 people involved in a clash over a disputed plot of land outside Hanoi, saying they obstructed officials.

As land prices have risen, officials have in some cases moved farmers off their land to make way for lucrative industrial projects. Disputes have also arisen over the amounts of compensation paid, decisions which are regulated by provincial authorities.

What to watch:

- Follow-through on the raft of measures to bring down inflation and stabilise the economy.

- The gap between black market dollar/dong rates and interbank rates, which are a key gauge of pressure on the currency. After a crackdown on the black market and the imposition of a cap on dollar deposit rates, the gap has been largely eliminated.

- Steps taken by the authorities to cut the trade deficit.

- Measures taken to restructure markets and businesses. Popular reaction to land grabs. If they provoke widespread public anger, and large numbers of people rally behind those whose land has been taken, it could prove a problem for the authorities. (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)