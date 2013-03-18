HANOI, March 18 Tension with China about competing claims over portions of the South China Sea remains the top political risk in Vietnam, capable of creating international and domestic rifts.

Late last year Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung offered a rare apology for Vietnam's economic problems, and said the ruling Communist Party should work to implement reforms more quickly.

Investors and businesses have heard promises that measures are in place to put the economy back on track and strengthen big institutions, but concrete action and policy details appear elusive.

RATINGS: (Unchanged unless stated)

S&P: BB-

MOODY'S: B1

FITCH: B+ (Affirmed with stable outlook Jan. 29)

Following is a summary of key risks to watch in Vietnam:

SOUTH CHINA SEA

In the South China Sea, the main risk is escalation of tension and even military hostilities. Last year China detained several Vietnamese for illegal fishing around disputed islands, and a meeting of regional powers failed to agree a framework for dealing with the dispute.

Many in Vietnam believe their close ties with the United States can counterbalance Chinese influence, but the U.S. has said closer cooperation would depend upon Vietnam improving its human rights conduct.

The U.S. supplies Vietnam with non-lethal military equipment, but American officials said sales of lethal military goods would be off the table until Hanoi showed considerable improvement in human rights.

Neither Hanoi nor Beijing want a naval clash about the South China Sea, which is home to important fisheries and potentially deposits of oil and gas.

In December, China told Vietnam to stop exploring for oil in disputed areas, and to not harass Chinese fishing boats. That came months after China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC saying it would push forcefully to develop oil and gas in the South China Sea.

Hanoi's challenge is to keep its most important but perhaps most fraught diplomatic relationship on an even keel, while being seen as sensitive to pressure from a population that is highly suspicious of China.

What to watch:

- Arms deals. Vietnam wants to expand its surveillance and maritime patrol capabilities, meaning deals with Western defence firms worth hundreds of millions of dollars could soon be on the table.

- China's actions in the South China Sea, and moves by other claimant countries: Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan.

- Involvement of the United States. China wants the U.S. to stay out of the dispute, but Vietnam sees Washington as a key ally.

- Public response, especially anti-China protests in major cities.

DEBT AND THE PROSPECT OF REFORM

Gross domestic product growth slowed to an estimated 5.03 percent in 2012, the government's General Statistics Office said, making it the slackest growth pace in at least 13 years. Growth is projected to remain similar in 2013

The government wants to restructure the country's debt-laden State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and its banking system, but critics worry that converting these plans into action could prove difficult, given the entrenched interests in the status quo. Rumours have swirled of discord within the Communist Party about how to run the economy, and no clear plan has emerged about how exactly Vietnam will deal with either the SOE problem or its banking woes.

The banking system is creaking under non-performing loans estimated at up to $15.6 billion, as much as 10 percent of total lending. State firms such as shipbuilder Vinashin, which almost collapsed in 2010 under $4.5 billion in debt, account for much of the problem.

The government says an asset management company will be set up by the central bank before the end of March to buy bad debt from banks, but has yet to say how it will work. The central bank said on Feb. 28 that bad debt in the banking system had been trimmed from 8.82 percent to 6 percent, without giving a timeframe or explaining the methodology in classifying what was considered bad debt. Some economists remain sceptical about progress in this area.

Vietnam's economic policymaking, far from transparent, is a big concern for investors. The government approved a broad plan on Feb. 22 to boost the economy, control inflation and reform SOEs, but details and timetables remained vague. While welcoming the move, the Vietnamese public and investors appear to be reserving judgement for when they see real changes.

Last August a banking tycoon and another senior executive at a bank in Ho Chi Minh City were arrested, sending the stock index to a seven-month low on worries about bad debt and the ability of the banking system to withstand shocks.

On Feb. 21, unsubstantiated rumours of a petrol price rise and another banker's arrest caused the biggest slump in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index in six months, illustrating the fragility of a market that is one of Asia's best performers, up 16 percent this year.

Land grabs by officials are a growing source of friction in a country where open criticism of the authorities is rare.

As land prices have risen, officials have in some cases moved farmers off their land to make way for lucrative industrial projects. Disputes have also arisen over the amounts of compensation paid, decisions which are regulated by provincial authorities.

What to watch:

- Follow-through on measures to bring down inflation and stabilise the economy.

- When and how reform pledges are put into practice concerning debt-laden banks and SOEs and whether momentum gains for increasing foreign shareholdings in Vietnamese banks to try to strengthen operations.

- Resumption of parliament in May. The issues up for debate could give an indication of Vietnam's economic priorities and the likely direction of any reforms.

- Constitutional amendments. The Communist Party has sought input from citizens about how the charter could be changed, and extended the data-gathering until September. One of the most contentious clauses is the state's leading role in the economy. Changes to that could signify some willingness by the government to permit a more liberal economy.

- The gap between black market dollar/dong rates and interbank rates, which are a key gauge of pressure on the currency. After a crackdown on the black market and the imposition of a cap on dollar deposit rates, the gap has been largely eliminated and the dong currency remains fairly stable.

- Steps taken by the authorities to cut the trade deficit. Vietnam posted its first trade surplus since 1993 last year at $780 million. It recorded a deficit of $94 million in February, although this was due to slowing exports during a nine-day holiday. The government expects another annual surplus this year.

- Popular reaction to land grabs. If they provoke widespread public anger, and large numbers of people rally behind those whose land has been taken, it could prove a problem for the authorities. (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)