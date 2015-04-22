HANOI, April 22 Sacombank, Vietnam's
sixth-largest partly private lender by assets, is aiming to
complete this year a merger with unlisted domestic Phuong Nam
Bank, the latest in a series of consolidation moves in the
overcrowded financial sector.
Shareholders of the Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank have
authorised the management board to seek permission for the
merger within in 2015, Sacombank said in the statement to the
stock exchange late on Tuesday.
Early last year Sacombank shareholders already approved the
merger but gave no timeframe for completion.
Vietnam's central bank says it expects six to eight mergers
this year as it seeks to strengthen a sector clogged with more
than 40 lenders, many of which are considered by analysts to be
risky, under-capitalised and laden with bad debt.
To rebuild the sector and help restructure its banks, the
government will increase the total foreign shareholdings cap in
local lenders beyond the currant 30 percent, according to Prime
Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.
Phuong Nam (Southern) Bank, also based in Ho Chi Minh City,
is 20 percent owned by Singapore's United Overseas Bank
.
Sacombank shares were down 0.56 percent at 17,700 dong
($0.82) at 0256 GMT on Wednesday, the lowest since Feb. 9,
Reuters data showed.
($1=21,560 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin
Petty)