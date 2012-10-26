UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 26 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) in the first nine months of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item (*)Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011
Total assets 146,586,904 150,046,033
Gross profit 2,107,208 2,147,602
Net profit 1,555,084 1,593,590
(*) The results are of the parent bank only.
Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based bank were down 1.54 percent at 19,200 dong (92.2 U.S. cents) each at 0215 GMT. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts