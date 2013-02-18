Australia shares rise, driven by miners; New Zealand up
March 6 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday, as gains in materials and financials outweighed losses from healthcare and utility stocks.
Feb 18 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commerical Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank):
Unit: million dong
Item 2012 2011
Total assets 151,915,391 141,532,132
Gross profit 1,366,095 2,770,671
Net profit 714,431 1,995,852
Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based bank ended 0.45 percent lower at 22,500 dong ($1.08) each on Monday. ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
March 6 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday, as gains in materials and financials outweighed losses from healthcare and utility stocks.
March 6 CITIC Securities Company Limited: * Says it names Ge Xiaobo as finance director Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/Y4qM3r Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 6 Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA: