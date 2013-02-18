Feb 18 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commerical Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank):

Unit: million dong

Item 2012 2011

Total assets 151,915,391 141,532,132

Gross profit 1,366,095 2,770,671

Net profit 714,431 1,995,852

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based bank ended 0.45 percent lower at 22,500 dong ($1.08) each on Monday. ($1=20,810 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)