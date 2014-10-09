HANOI Oct 9 Pirates that captured a Vietnamese
oil tanker last week after it left Singapore have released the
vessel, the company that owns the ship said on Thursday.
Two of the tanker's 18 crew have been injured and the
pirates took part of its cargo of more than 5,000 tonnes of gas
oil, said Nguyen Vu Diep, a manager at the Haiphong Sea Product
Shipbuilding Co.
"Officers from Vietnam's coast guard approached the ship and
are escorting it to Phu Quoc island as two crew members have
been injured," said Diep. The island lies 40 km (22 nautical
miles) west of Vietnam's southwestern province of Kien Giang.
"One sailor was beaten and has a broken leg," Diep said.
"The crew was attacked by more than 10 armed pirates."
The Sunrise 689 had vanished from radar 40 minutes after
leaving Singapore on Oct. 2 when it was bound for Quang Tri
province in central Vietnam.
Diep said the coast guard approached the ship after the
pirates had left it.
The tanker was freed early on Thursday, according to the
Regional Co-operation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed
Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) in Singapore. It said the
tanker's communication equipment had been destroyed.
There has been a series of piracy attacks in Southeast Asian
waters this year, with at least 11 vessels hijacked in the
Strait of Malacca or South China Sea since April, according to
the International Maritime Bureau's piracy reporting centre in
Kuala Lumpur.
