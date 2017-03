April 22 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Sai Gon Securities Incorp, one among Vietnam's top 10 stock brokerages, in the first quarter of 2013:

Unit: million dong

Item * Q1 2013 Q1 2012

Revenues 185,611 172,398

Gross profit 188,206 246,464

Net profit 148,503 212,304

* Results are of the parent company only.

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm ended 1.75 percent lower at 16,900 dong ($0.8) each on Monday. ($1=20,900 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)