July 18 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Saigon Securities Inc in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Revenues 417,619 437,980

Gross profit 348,424 -153,505

Net profit 331,233 -153,505

NOTE: Results are unaudited, from the mother company only.

Shares in the Ho Chi Minh City-based stock brokerage were up 1.45 percent at 21,000 dong at 0310 GMT. ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)