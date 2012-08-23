HANOI Aug 24 From the rural heartlands to
traffic-choked cities, Vietnam Electricity Group is hard to
miss. It builds apartments, runs a bank, oversees a stock
brokerage, provides electrical power to millions of homes and
employs 100,000 people.
Today, Vietnam's sole retail power supplier, known as EVN,
looks badly overextended, according to a senior industry
official with knowledge of its business. It is the latest state
behemoth to face scrutiny in the wake of debt blowouts that have
shaken investor confidence and symbolised the decline of a
coun t ry once tipped as Southeast Asia's next economic star.
Some fear that the debt problem at EVN could dwarf that at
shipbuilder Vinashin, whose default on a $600 million loan
damaged Vietnam's reputation among foreign investors, although
the monopoly has garnered far less international attention.
"I can tell you that its debt is far worse than Vinashin,
maybe hundreds of trillions dong," said the industry official
with first-hand knowledge of EVN's debts who asked not to be
identified.
The arrest this week of high-profile tycoon Nguyen Duc Kien,
the multi-millionaire founder of Vietnam's fourth-most valuable
bank, Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), adds to
deepening fears of financial malaise in the Communist-run
country of around 90 million people.
His detention inflamed worries about a sector strained by
ties to debt-laden state companies, including many like EVN that
have strayed well beyond core businesses as policymakers sought
to build world-beating conglomerates in the mould of South
Korea's "chaebol".
The central bank was forced to make a rare public assurance
that funds in ACB were safe as depositors queued up to withdraw
their money, while Vietnam's main stock index has fallen
around 9 percent this week.
The near-collapse of Vinashin in 2010 and deep troubles at
shipping line Vinalines this year, with combined debts of $6.5
billion, prompted a government vow to redouble reforms of state
firms, which take up a third of the economy and crowd out
private investment.
But the latest proposals announced in July appear to fall
short of tackling the cronyism and muddled priorities that have
allowed the 100 largest state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to run up
debts of $50 billion - equal to nearly half Vietnam's annual
economic output in 2010.
The problems, say bankers and industry experts, extend well
beyond Vinashin and Vinalines.
"They are the tip of the iceberg," said David Koh, a Vietnam
expert at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.
A failure at EVN, for example, could have a far bigger
impact on the overall economy by disrupting the cheap energy
supply that is the lifeblood of the its manufacturing sector.
A report in the Saigon Times in May citing a State Audit
body document said that EVN had debts of 240 trillion dong
($11.5 billion) at the end of 2010, nearly three times that of
Vinashin at the same time.
The Tuoi Tre newspaper reported in December that EVN had
losses from production of 8.4 trillion dong, more than 12 times
the amount reported by EVN itself, according to the same report.
Those and other unflattering figures on SOEs were omitted
from the State Audit's official report sent to media in July.
EVN officials did not respond to several calls from Reuters
seeking comment.
The true financial health of EVN, Vietnam's fifth-largest
company with revenues reported by state-run media at nearly $5
billion in 2011, is hard to know. The monopoly reported losses
of 3.5 billion dong in 2011, but many economists doubt the
accuracy of its financial announcements.
EVN announces some results to local media, but does not
publish detailed financial accounts.
FADING PROMISE
Despite its problems, Vietnam remains a manufacturing
powerhouse, emerging over the past decade from the hangover of
war to play a central role on Asia's factory floor, producing
everything from footwear to computer parts. An economy once
built around carpet-bombed rice paddies now boasts gleaming
shopping malls and imposing skyscrapers.
But in recent years its problems have overshadowed its
promise - from spiralling inflation to red tape, creaking
infrastructure and towering debts in an opaque financial system.
Credit growth has slowed sharply this year and the economy
is growing at an annual pace of around 4 percent, down from
nearly 7 percent in 2010.
The central bank said in July that bad loans in the banking
system stood at 8.6 percent, nearly double its previous estimate
and the highest ratio among major Southeast Asian countries,
according to ratings agency Moody's Investors Service.
The central bank cited "investigative results" from its
inspectors for the big rise. State Bank of Vietnam Governor
Nguyen Van Binh was quoted by state-run newspapers in June as
saying the bad loan ratio was 10 percent, and some analysts
believe the figure could be higher still.
"It's hard to pinpoint which number it is that we should
accept," said Christian de Guzman, a senior analyst at Moody's
in Singapore who believes that more disruptive state-debt
revelations are a possibility.
Most of Vietnam's economic headaches can be traced back to
mismanagement of SOEs.
A huge injection of cheap credit was channelled through the
SOEs from 2009 as the government sought to cushion the effects
of the global financial crisis. The SOEs went on a spree,
expanding into areas where they had scant expertise.
The government has portrayed the two debt blowouts as
anomalies caused by criminal mismanagement. Nine Vinashin
executives were jailed this year for mismanaging state
resources, including its former chairman Pham Thanh Binh, who
got 20 years. Six Vinalines executives have been arrested and
its former chairman is on the run.
"They attached personal interests to investment decisions
... there was corruption," Nguyen Duc Kien, deputy head of the
National Assembly's economic committee, told Reuters.
Yet many observers say the type of mismanagement at Vinashin
and Vinalines is endemic at SOEs, whose managers and board tend
to be chosen based on political connections rather than business
acumen. Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung personally championed
Vinashin's expansion and made a rare apology to lawmakers after
its collapse, which prompted a series of humiliating credit
downgrades for Vietnam.
But no one in the government has been brought to trial or
punished over the firms' downfall.
The arrested 48-year-old bank executive Kien, whose family
is among the 30 wealthiest in Vietnam, could be a sign of
growing tensions in the Communist leadership over economic
policy.
"There's quite a lot of dissatisfaction in the way the prime
minister has helped these favoured sons, these state-owned
enterprises," said Steve Norris, a Vietnam analyst at Control
Risks Group in Singapore.
TIMID REFORMS
The latest set of reforms announced last month appear bold
at first glance. SOEs will have to withdraw from non-core
businesses by 2015 and submit restructuring plans by the third
quarter of the year. The government says it will subject the
firms to "market mechanisms", select managers more rigorously,
give them more authority to fend off political interference, and
set up a special body to oversee SOEs' use of assets.
But Nguyen Duc Kien of the National Assembly's economic
committee a cknowledged changes would take longer than 2-3 years
to bear fruit. In the meantime, analysts want to see the
quarterly financial reports SOEs are obliged to release under
new directives to determine if transparency is really improving.
Critics such as reform-minded economist Le Dang Doanh say
the changes do little to tackle the core of the problem - the
government's reluctance to relinquish Soviet-style control over
the major SOEs, which are crucial levers of the Communist
Party's economic and social power.
"The Communist Party still holds the leading role and state
enterprises are still instruments for macroeconomic
stabilisation," said Doanh, who has advised the government. "So
long as that exists any reform conception will be very much
limited."
Despite a vibrant consumer class, the country is missing out
on a resurgence of investor interest this year in fellow
Southeast Asian countries such as the Philippines and Indonesia.
Foreign direct investment fell 28 percent in the first half
of 2012 from a year earlier, a sign companies are growing wary
of policy uncertainty in Vietnam and are seeking out other
low-wage countries, such as newly open Myanmar, also known as
Burma.
"FDI is looking at Burma, not Vietnam," one Hanoi-based
foreign diplomat said. "The low-hanging fruit has been picked in
Vietnam."
EVN - DEBT AND CONFUSION
Vietnam has been gradually reforming its SOE sector for
years, cutting the number of companies to 1,300 from 6,000 since
the turn of the century and turning 3,388 firms and their
subsidiaries over to the private sector through so-called
"equitisation".
But the privatisation process has since slowed to a crawl.
Dao Van Hung lost his job at the helm of EVN this year after
heavy losses at its telecom unit, shortly before the company and
its debts were swallowed up by military-run telecoms rival
Viettel. Hung was ushered back to Vietnam's industry and trade
ministry where he awaits a possible investigation.
Under Hung, EVN expanded into real estate, telecoms and
banking even as the country suffered regular power cuts due to
underinvestment in electricity generation.
The industry official who spoke to Reuters said the
company's accounting methods were a mystery even to many of
those who work there, with no clarity over whether the losses
were derived from its core business or from its new ventures.
A bloated, poorly qualified workforce was another big
problem, he said.
Despite its other ill-fated business ventures, the bulk of
EVN's debts likely come from its inability to charge high enough
prices to cover the costs of generation. Vietnam has among the
cheapest power prices in Asia, but that has led to
underinvestment and a shaky power supply that hurts business.
Hank Tomlinson, the chairman of the American Chamber of
Commerce in Vietnam, said that some foreign-invested beverage
firms in Vietnam run their operations on generators the whole
time as it works out cheaper than facing supply disruptions.
"What businesses need is available and reliable power, not
cheap power that requires generator sets running full time for
back up," Tomlinson said.
EVN has raised its electricity prices by 5 percent this year
b ut a lack of transparency over the reasons for the hikes has
generated suspicion among businesses at a time when there has
been a surge in bankruptcies due to a tightening of credit.
"Businesses now suffer from so many fluctuations and
economic losses, but so far what can we do? We just have to live
with it," said Cao Tien Vi, the chairman of Saigon Paper Corp,
adding that EVN had not given warning of its latest price rise.
(Editing by Jason Szep and Alex Richardson)