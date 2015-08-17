HANOI Aug 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 2.66 percent by 0700 GMT on Monday, with banking shares leading the losses after the central bank stepped up reforms in another lender, placing it under "special surveillance" late last week.

All banking shares fell, led by Vietcombank that dropped 4.85 percent, followed by VietinBank with a 5.31 percent decline, while BIDV decreased 5.8 percent and Eximbank tumbled 6.67 percent. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)