UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HANOI Aug 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 2.66 percent by 0700 GMT on Monday, with banking shares leading the losses after the central bank stepped up reforms in another lender, placing it under "special surveillance" late last week.
All banking shares fell, led by Vietcombank that dropped 4.85 percent, followed by VietinBank with a 5.31 percent decline, while BIDV decreased 5.8 percent and Eximbank tumbled 6.67 percent. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February