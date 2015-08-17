(Updates with market close, comment) By My Pham HANOI, Aug 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 2.7 percent on Monday, posting its biggest single-day percentage fall in more than three months, led by banks after the central bank stepped up reforms in a small lender. The State Bank of Vietnam said on Friday it would place DongA Bank under "special surveillance" and remove many of its key officials after finding a series of violations at the unlisted lender. All banking shares fell, led by Vietcombank with a 5.31 percent drop. VietinBank dropped 6.76 percent, BIDV plunged 6.25 percent and Eximbank tumbled 6.67 percent. Energy shares also declined as oil prices fell towards six-year lows. Petrovietnam Gas lost 6.1 percent, while PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Service Corp fell 3.3 percent. Analysts and traders expect the downtrend to end soon, citing the market's current support level at 570-572 points. "The fall will not last long," said Nguyen Thanh Lam, the retail department deputy manager at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The stock index closed 15.88 points down at 573.15, marking its fifth straight session of losses, and the biggest single-day percentage fall since May 4. It lost 6.73 percent in the past five sessions. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 573.15 PREV. CLOSE 589.03 % CHANGE -2.7% HIGH 591.20 LOW 571.26 Change (%) 1-mnth -7.775 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.339 Change (%) 1-year -2.680 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Additional Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)