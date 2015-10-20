HANOI, Oct 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged down by midday on Tuesday, snapping a three-day
winning streak, with most banking and energy shares leading the
decline on profit-taking.
The index eased 0.34 percent to 592.57 at the break, off the
session's high of 596.37.
"The market's movement trend is still positive," BIDV
Securities said in a note to clients. "But the closer it comes
near the 600-point mark, the bigger the pressure from
profit-taking."
Five out of the country's six listed banks lost ground, led
by Vietcombank, the country's largest listed lender by
market value, that fell 0.65 percent.
The index, the Southeast Asia's best performer, had risen
0.8 percent in the three-day streak that ended on Monday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 592.57
PREV. CLOSE 594.61
% CHANGE -0.34%
HIGH 596.37
LOW 592.06
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.008
Change (%) 3-mnth -5.412
Change (%) 1-year 1.594
52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15
52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)