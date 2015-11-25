HANOI, Nov 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.31 percent on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, thanks in part to the rebound of top listed firm Vinamilk despite the domestic currency's fall and foreign investors' selling. The Vietnamese dong dropped to its lowest level since Sept. 17 on concerns over a possible U.S. interest rate hike next month and demand of the greenback for import repayments. Dairy products maker Vinamilk rose 1.63 percent after having lost a combined 12 percent since Nov. 17, and PetroVietnam Gas rallied 0.93 percent following two straight losses after oil prices hit two-week highs on Tuesday. Foreign investors extended their net selling position for the second consecutive session, having offloaded a net 147.66 billion dong ($6.56 million) worth of Vietnamese equities, exchange data showed. The index, Southeast Asia's best performer this year, has lost 1.9 percent so far in November, according to Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday/the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 595.70 PREV. CLOSE 593.83 % CHANGE +0.31% HIGH 596.92 LOW 588.10 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.315 Change (%) 3-mnth 12.696 Change (%) 1-year 1.940 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 ($1=22,510 dong) (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)