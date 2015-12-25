HANOI, Dec 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index advanced 0.76 percent at the break on Friday and was on track for a second straight rise, with gains in several blue chips offsetting losses in most shares. The food, beverage and tobacco sector led the market with a jump of 6.38 percent jump by food producer Masan Group. Energy stocks extended their gains after U.S crude prices rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, with the market tightening on the back of falling supplies. PetroVietnam Gas rallied 0.53 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 570.49 PREV. CLOSE 566.17 % CHANGE +0.76% HIGH 570.49 LOW 566.60 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.658 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.716 Change (%) 1-year 4.955 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Paul Tait)