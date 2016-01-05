HANOI, Jan 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.78 percent on Tuesday, with most blue chips either losing ground or staying flat in volatile trade, as choppy Chinese shares continued to rattle Asian markets. Nine out of the country's top 10 biggest firms by market value all dropped, including dairy products maker Vinamilk with a 0.79 percent fall and lender Vietcombank that lost 1.62 percent. Mobile World Investment Corp stood unchanged despite the company's upbeat profit target for 2016. As many as 104.1 million shares changed hands, compared with the five-day average of 110.3 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 569.94 PREV. CLOSE 574.41 % CHANGE -0.78% HIGH 575.40 LOW 569.26 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.488 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.152 Change (%) 1-year 5.275 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)