HANOI, Jan 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed down 0.78 percent on Tuesday, with most blue chips either
losing ground or staying flat in volatile trade, as choppy
Chinese shares continued to rattle Asian markets.
Nine out of the country's top 10 biggest firms by market
value all dropped, including dairy products maker Vinamilk
with a 0.79 percent fall and lender Vietcombank
that lost 1.62 percent.
Mobile World Investment Corp stood unchanged
despite the company's upbeat profit target for 2016.
As many as 104.1 million shares changed hands, compared with
the five-day average of 110.3 million, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 569.94
PREV. CLOSE 574.41
% CHANGE -0.78%
HIGH 575.40
LOW 569.26
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.488
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.152
Change (%) 1-year 5.275
52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15
52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15
