HANOI, March 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN INdex closed down 0.6 percent on Friday on profit-taking, with volume hitting its highest in one-and-a-half years as two exchange traded funds (ETFs) ended their quarterly portfolio restructuring. Trading volume hit 226 million, its highest since Sept. 9, 2014, boosted by trading of Market Vectors Vietnam ETF and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam ETF, two major ETFs holding Vietnamese shares. Most shares lost ground, after the index closed at its highest level since Dec. 30 last year on Thursday, led down by property and retail firm Vingroup with a 2 percent fall and PetroVietnam Gas with a 1.5 percent decline. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 575.82 PREV. CLOSE 579.26 % CHANGE -0.59% HIGH 580.81 LOW 575.44 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.888 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.373 Change (%) 1-year -0.43 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)