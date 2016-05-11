HANOI, May 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rallied 1.49 percent to close at 614.06 points, the
highest level since Nov. 6, 2015, with volume hitting a two-week
high and most shares rising on speculative foreign buying,
analysts said.
The exchange's top 10 biggest firms by market value
advanced, led by food, beverage, tobacco companies and banking
stocks. Foreign investments in Vietnam's securities market are
mainly long term.
Dairy products maker Vinamilk, the country's top
firm by market value, ended up 2.1 percent, followed by property
and retail company Vingroup, which gained 2.88 percent,
and lender VietinBank that jumped 3.45 percent.
As many as 162.8 million shares changed hands, the highest
level since April 26, Reuters data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 614.06
PREV. CLOSE 605.05
% CHANGE +1.49%
HIGH 614.06
LOW 606.06
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.715
Change (%) 3-mnth 11.069
Change (%) 1-year 9.114
52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15
52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)