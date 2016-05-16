HANOI, May 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.81 percent on Monday, snapping the two-day
losing streak late last week, with gains in real estate and
energy stocks offsetting losses in most shares.
Property and retail company Vingroup rose 2.8
percent.
PetroVietnam Gas climbed 2.78 percent to hit the
highest closing level since August 2015, while oil prices jumped
as long-time bear Goldman Sachs said the market had ended almost
two years of oversupply and flipped to a deficit following
global oil disruptions.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 615.78
PREV. CLOSE 610.82
% CHANGE +0.81%
HIGH 616.17
LOW 608.49
Change (%) 1-mnth 5.675
Change (%) 3-mnth 12.129
Change (%) 1-year 12.527
52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15
52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15
($1=22,330 dong)
