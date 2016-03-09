HANOI, March 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dipped 0.17 percent at the break on Wednesday, with losses in energy stocks more than offseting gains in property shares. PetroVietnam Gas dropped 1.87 percent after oil prices edged down on concerns over slowing demand and a strengthening U.S. dollar. Shares of real-estate firms rallied after local media reported that new rules would not limit loans to Vietnam's property market. Property giant Vingroup advanced 0.43 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 573.76 PREV. CLOSE 574.71 % CHANGE -0.17% HIGH 576.32 LOW 572.66 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.500 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.098 Change (%) 1-year -3.243 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)