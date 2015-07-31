HANOI, July 31 Heavy rainfall in northern
Vietnam has killed 17 people and inundated major coal mines,
causing concern among environmentalists about contamination of
local communities and the waters of a top tourist attraction,
Halong Bay.
Six days of rain in Quang Ninh province have displaced
thousands of people, with houses and roads deluged by floodwater
that environmental groups said is filled with potentially
hazardous coal dust.
Halong Bay, with its floating villages, vast caves and
green-tinged limestone rocks, is a UNESCO World Heritage site
visited by millions of tourists each year. Many take boat trips
for several days and often swim in its waters.
The region is also a major source of coal, thousands of
tonnes of which were swept away in the floods, according to the
country's top mining firm, state-owned Vietnam National Coal and
Mineral Industries Corporation (Vinacomin).
Damage so far was estimated at 2 trillion dong ($91.7
million), half of which affects Vinacomin, according to the
government's news website, which made no reference to any
pollution threat.
Vinacomin's chairman was quoted on the firm's website as
saying operations at many of its coal mines had been suspended.
Heavy rain is likely to continue until Monday and spread to
other northern provinces, according to the national weather
centre.
Donna Lisenby of Waterkeeper Alliance, an international
environmental group campaigning for clean water resources, said
the damage to coal mines could contaminate water with hazardous
substances like arsenic, lead and thallium.
"Coal waste facilities are ticking time bombs if they are
not properly constructed to withstand large rainfall
events," she said in a statement.
"There have not been sufficient efforts to protect
surrounding communities."
($1=21,800 dong)
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Martin Petty)