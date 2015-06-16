HANOI, June 16 Vietnam's unlisted lender
Techcombank, 19.41 percent owned by HSBC Holdings Plc,
plans to issue bonds to raise 6.5 trillion dong ($298.51
million) in 2015, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.
While the central bank did not provide any details on the
issue, Hanoi-based Techcombank should follow the plan submitted
to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), SBV said in a statement on
its website. (sbv.gov.vn)
Bond buyers could be individuals or organisations inside and
outside Vietnam but Techcombank shall not offer the bonds first
to foreign bank branches, credit institutions and their
subsidiaries, the central bank said.
Techcombank officials were not immediately available for
comment on the issue.
($1=21,775 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil
Nair)