HANOI, Sept 23 The following is a table of
Vietnam's key exports and imports for the January-September
period, provided by the government's General Statistics Office.
NOTE: ~ Not available
EXPORTS Volume Pct chg Value Pct chg
(Key items) (tonne) y/y ($mln) y/y
Textile, garments ~ ~ 10,507.4 31.4
Crude oil 6,266,400 4.0 5,550.5 52.3
Footwear ~ ~ 4,761.5 30.8
Aquatic products ~ ~ 4,393.1 26.4
Rice 6,080,400 13.0 3,012.8 20.1
Wooden products ~ ~ 2,842.0 16.3
Electronics, computers ~ ~ 2,772.1 9.6
Machines, equipments,
spare parts ~ ~ 2,763.6 27.2
Precious metals,
gemstone ~ ~ 2,524.0 -8.0
Rubber 524,700 2.4 2,271.3 59.8
Coffee 984,000 7.0 2,176.5 63.9
Vehicles, spare parts ~ ~ 1,590.2 42.4
Fuel, oil products 1,599,100 21.0 1,486.3 70.5
Steel, ingots 1,372,200 42.2 1,265.8 64.6
Coal 12,554,400 -13.6 1,198.4 3.2
Cashew nuts 132,300 -6.1 1,085.9 38.9
Electric wires, cables ~ ~ 1,030.0 8.5
Plastic products ~ ~ 974.8 29.9
Handbags, suitcases ~ ~ 941.8 36.8
Cassava products 2,067,300 52.0 735.0 87.8
Pepper 112,800 15.0 645.7 94.0
Vegetables, fruit ~ ~ 483.3 47.1
Chemicals products ~ ~ 451.6 54.0
Ceramics ~ ~ 251.4 11.7
Chemicals ~ ~ 170.7 -1.7
Tea 97,300 -1.0 148.9 3.8
Rattan, bamboo,
sedge products ~ ~ 143.7 -4.8
__________________________________________________________
TOTAL JAN-SEPT VALUE ($ mln) ~ ~ 70,028.0 35.4
-- Domestic sector ~ ~ 31,987.0 33.1
-- Foreign invested (+crude) ~ ~ 38,041.0 37.5
REVISED AUGUST VALUE ($ mln) ~ ~ 9,247.0 34.8
IMPORTS Volume Pct chg Value Pct chg
(Key items) (tonne) y/y ($mln) y/y
Machinery, spare parts ~ ~ 11,163.8 13.3
Fuel, oil products 8,368,700 7.7 7,701.5 59.6
Fabric ~ ~ 5,024.3 31.0
Steel and ingots 5,366,500 -14.7 4,689.9 7.8
Electronics, computers ~ ~ 4,666.7 30.4
Plastics 1,854,600 5.9 3,510.8 29.2
Cars, parts ~ ~ 2,376.2 13.9
Accessories for
garments, footwear ~ ~ 2,187.1 14.8
Other ordinary metals 480,200 0.5 2,009.8 9.8
Chemicals ~ ~ 1,960.9 33.0
Chemical products ~ ~ 1,768.7 21.5
Feed and raw materials ~ ~ 1,740.7 2.8
Plastic products ~ ~ 1,204.1 17.9
Yarn for textiles 451,000 9.9 1,160.4 45.1
Fertiliser 2,867,400 30.5 1,160.3 63.4
Medicines ~ ~ 1,104.7 18.6
Wood, wooden accessories ~ ~ 1,001.0 20.1
Motorcycles ~ ~ 846.4 29.8
Cotton 231,700 -16.5 804.6 64.1
Paper 766,900 11.6 773.9 21.2
Rubber 278,600 30.8 739.4 66.1
Fat and oil ~ ~ 680.5 50.2
Milk, dairy products ~ ~ 659.9 21.0
Other vehicles
and spare parts 608.3 -21.7
Other oil products 601.2 11.5
Wheat 1,745,500 9.7 594.0 53.1
Liquefied petroleum gas 620,000 28.5 571.1 62.4
Pesticide ~ ~ 460.9 23.6
Aquatic products ~ ~ 357.4 49.0
Vegetable, fruit ~ ~ 198.4 -6.6
__________________________________________________________
TOTAL JAN-SEPT VALUE ($ mln) ~ ~ 76,870.0 26.9
-- Domestic sector ~ ~ 42,639.0 24.4
-- Foreign invested ~ ~ 34,231.0 30.2
REVISED AUGUST VALUE ($ mln) ~ ~ 9,643.0 33.0
(Compiled by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)