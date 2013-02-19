RPT-China to relax rules to boost big insurers' expansion - sources
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
Feb 19 The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Vingroup Joint Stock Co , Vietnam's biggest listed property developer:
Unit: million dong
Item 2012 2011
Revenues 7,908,016 2,313,739
Gross profit 2,655,063 1,471,471
Net profit 1,846,667 1,073,560
Shares of the Hanoi-based firm were up 1.52 percent at 67,000 dong ($3.2) each at 0356 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)
* CIRC discussing loosening rules for large insurers - sources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894959 SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN, A-/Stable/F2). The ratings are as follows: AUD460.0m Class A1 notes
* Gold hedge has been put in place with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Global Commodities Ltd